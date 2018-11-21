Home Cities Bengaluru

Gym trainer hacked to death by armed gang

A gym trainer and businessman was hacked to death by a group of men in Shivajinagar on Monday night. Old rivalry is said to be the motive behind the crime, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Syed Irfan (30), a resident of Chandni Chowk Road, who was running an aquarium shop in Shivajinagar. A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 1.15 am when he had come to a juice shop on a bike.

As he was passing by the Old Cemetery Road, three persons wearing helmets followed him and attacked him with weapons. An injured Irfan tried to escape from the gang and called his wife to inform her about the incident. Soon, his family reached there and rushed him to a private hospital but he succumbed due to heavy bleeding. Irfan’s father Syed Mubarak filed a case.

