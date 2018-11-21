Home Cities Bengaluru

Know your lingo

NDA: Non-disclosure agreement - a legal document that is used to ensure that the startups secrets are kept confidential.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Funding is a major step that many startups have to go through in their journey. And while on that journey you may come across these phrases. If you don’t want to feel like a deer in headlights when you do, get acquainted!Going public: It is basically offering the shares of your company to the public for a price. 

NDA: Non-disclosure agreement - a legal document that is used to ensure that the startups secrets are kept confidential. Pivot: The change in approach for a startup to work towards better results. This could be a change in the service or product that they are offering or just a change in the business model.  Aqui- hire: When a small startup is bought off while keeping their staff working under the buyer
MVP: Minimum Viable Product - is a low-cost mini version prototype of your product made to understand the potential it has in the market.

