Living on breaths filled with cement dust

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Imagine living in a home where everything is covered in black dust — the floor, walls, plants, clothes and even your hands and feet, and food too.This is pretty much the nightmare that 75 families, who shifted to the suburbs while dreaming of a happy life and raising their kids in clean and large living spaces, are forced to undergo every single day for the past two years.

These families, who started moving into Zonasha Paradiso, a posh residential villa project in Ferns Paradise, Doddanekundi, near Marathahalli, in 2016, have now been diagnosed with lung and respiratory issues, skin infections, asthma, wheezing and dermatological problems — all this, thanks to IJM Concrete Products Pvt Ltd, a factory that manufactures Ready Mix Concrete (RMC), the residents said.

“My three-year-old son is on nebulizer along with two doses of a spray to help him breathe. This has been happening every two months,” said Raji Vijay, who moved in about a year-and-a-half back, and, ironically, is herself a respiratory physiotherapist by profession.

Residents said that for years, dust particles produced by IJM’s cement literally showered their homes, cars, parks, club and play areas with harmful dust that caused headaches, itchy eyes, asthma, lung problems, athletes feet and nosebleeds.

The villas, which were mostly ready by 2012, started seeing occupancy from 2016. IJM is located just behind these villas. Sanjay Agarwal’s family was the first family to move in 2016. According to Sanjay, the builder, at the time of purchase, had assured that the unit would be shut down within a year’s time, and the factory would be moved to Hosakote.

Many believed this. They also checked the news and were informed that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had issued orders to shut down the factory. “We believed that all these developments would happen, and moved in after spending crores on interiors. Now, when we are here, we realised that none of that is happening and we are just left to suffer,” said Agarwal, a software professional said.

Meanwhile, another resident, Soumya, who also moved into this residential layout at the end of 2016, said she never imagined her healthy lifestyle would be impacted by lung infections. Her lungs now function at 70 per cent capacity. “I couldn’t believe this was my health report when I first saw the doctor. I was such a hail-and-hearty person, but now, I cannot step out of the house due to pollution. Each time I see my doctor, I get new medicines, but nothing has helped. This time, I have been asked to vacate this house or else it might be a threat to my life,” she said.

When City Express visited the villa community, fine cement dust was everywhere. Dust was on the leaves in the garden killing plants, on children’s hands and feet, covering the play area, the curtains, the sofas, the bathrooms, the water tanks — everywhere.

“I feel so sad when I have to say ‘no’ to my children stepping out into the garden or the play area. I know I bought this house to ensure that they get the best ambience with a lot of play space. Unfortunately, every once a week, my son has to be nebulised along with inhaler spray and tablets,” said Parvathi, another resident who has twins.

Senior citizens are the ones worst hit. With no chance of even opening the front door or windows for long periods, there is very little fresh air coming into the houses.

A beautiful walking track in the locality lies unused as it is filled with the smell of cement and dust coming from the IJM.

Meanwhile Dr Illeen, a paediatric pulmonologist and a resident herself, said, “The situation here is horrible. I treat many patients with pulmonary infections but here every household has at least three-four cases related to pulmonary infections. My own children suffer from infections…”Prachi, another resident, has been putting up messages on social media seeking help from authorities and also warning others who might be thinking of moving in there.

Residents also complained about lack of sleep at night. The factory has been strictly asked to shut its work by 10 pm, but every day the production happens through the night. Several complaints to the local police in Mahadevpura police limits have gone in vain.

“We are sleepless from all the noise. My villa is just beside the unit and I cannot explain the ordeal,” said Prachi.When the situation became unbearable residents took the matter to court. They managed to get a closure order from the KSPCB in January 2018 but then IMJ managed to get a stay order on the closure order the very next month. Presently, the matter is in High Court and they are waiting for the hearing on Monday.

But despite their constant complaints, the company insisted it hadn’t breached any laws, stating that it complied with its environmental license.IJM general manager Jayesh Krishna said: “We have no intention of harming our neighbours. We have got a stay order on the pollution control board’s closure order issued to us in February this year. It is the builder who is at fault as he hasn’t provided a buffer zone and has cheated the residents. We have got approval for land near Budhikere Cross in Mandur and have decided to shift our unit there by the next financial year.”The residents had approached the HC for a caveat. At the scheduled hearing on Monday, the court, too, directed IJM to function only between 10 am and 6pm.