Man barges into house, flees with gold

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a chain snatcher barged inside the house of a 25-year-old woman and attacked her before robbing her of gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh. The incident took place in RT Nagar on Monday and police have found no CCTV footage of the area so far.

Mala, a resident of Dinnur, who lived with her family, was treated in a private hospital before she filed a case with the RT Nagar police. A senior police officer said that around 7.20 am, Mala was drawing a rangoli in front of her house and her in-laws were out on a morning walk at a nearby park. She had gone inside to bring water when an unidentified man barged inside the kitchen and covered her mouth with his hands.

A shocked Mala tried to raise an alarm but the accused hit her on the head with a rolling pin. As she lost consciousness, he made away with her gold chain and bangles, through the back door. He also locked the front door from the inside. After a while, she regained consciousness and went to the first floor and alerted her husband Manjunath who was asleep. He came down and took Mala to a private hospital for treatment. Then RT Nagar police were informed of the incident.

Mala told the police that the attacker’s face was covered with a cloth and she could not identify him. He did not make a noise when he attacked her and he seemed to be around 25 to 30 years old based on his physical appearance. Police suspect that the accused might have observed the movements of the family and planned the robbery well in advance.