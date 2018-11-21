Metro phase II work disrupts daily commute

Gourav Pratap Mishra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has picked pace in carrying out its demolition drive on Bannerghatta Road, which is a major step towards establishing phase II of the Metro project. While digging and installing pillars for the Metro line can be seen on all sides of Silk Board, this particular stretch towards Suddagunte Palya is now covered with heaps of debris.

The BMRCL has acquired a major chunk on this stretch and has paid most of the building owners, and demolition of structures is currently underway. However, this stretch has several IT companies such as Accenture, IBM and Samsung, and a number of commuters travel via this stretch every day.

With the cranes and drilling machines on the road, commuters say there’s not enough place for them to travel.A school bus driver who uses this stretch every day told CE, “During peak hours in the morning, most BMTC buses pass through this route towards Dairy Circle and other parts of the city. Manoeuvring becomes hard here as the base of the road isn’t strong anymore – it has developed many potholes, while the manholes are leaking.”

A regular commuter and employee at Accenture, said, “The manhole on this stretch has been overflowing for months. It is a hectic task for commuters to try and steer clear of it, especially during peak hours. All we can do is wait till the Metro lines are established here.”

Talking about the estimated time for the completion of the work, BMRCL’s Managing Director Ajay Seth, said, “Most of the property owners have been paid and land has been acquired. We are in negotiation with the owners of the remaining properties, which also includes an Aegis petrol bunk, after which, the remaining demolition work will be carried out.”

He also shared details of the demolition of the Jayadeva flyover. “The demolition of Jayadeva flyover can be initiated only after the structures towards Dairy Circle are razed. Only then can we start dismantling this flyover.”

“The stretch of flyover from Bannerghatta towards Central Silk Board will be dismantled first, work will by March next year. The other stretch, which joins the flyover from Ragigudda, will be dismantled in October 2019. We have had meetings with the traffic police to chalk out a suitable plan to divert traffic from this point,” he added.

Work at the bunk on the stretch, before the fire brigade office, is yet to be initiated, as BMRCL is currently negotiating terms with the owner. Seth hinted, “The Metro line opposite Accenture in Suddugubtepalya will be taken underground, and talks for the same are underway.” Thus, according to him, the line will go underneath the bunk and fire brigade office.While plans are to complete the work by 2020, citizens are not sure if the deadline will be met.