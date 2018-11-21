‘Must initiate removal drive for seized vehicles’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : If you have been battling traffic around police stations because of the sheer number of seized vehicles that have been kept on the roads, relief is on the way. The city’s traffic police will soon begin an exercise to map out the vehicles that are lying abandoned and will chalk out a way to manage them better. The plan is to move these vehicles to a designated area on the outskirts of the city - to an area that will be used as a vehicle impound.

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara issued instructions to the Bengaluru Traffic Police, stating that a report on seized and abandoned vehicles across police station premises be submitted on priority. “We must initiate a removal drive at the earliest to ensure @BlrCityTraffic (the Twitter handle of the traffic police), is empowered to clear these vehicles and make more space on the roads,” he tweeted.

According to residents across the city, these abandoned vehicles can be seen everywhere. “Outside police stations you can see vehicles have been parked for years. They are literally falling apart and are no longer in a condition to be repaired, let alone be driven,” said Sunil S, a resident of Jeevanbhimanagar.

Policemen claim most vehicles lay abandoned as the owners are not traceable, however the ones that have been involved in crime or accidents are most problematic. “The ones involved in crimes, have to be kept with the police and sometimes stay for years,” said a senior police official from Ulsoor.

However, besides vehicles being stored at stations, there is also the question of them being left parked on the roads. “The roads in and around J C Road have many such vehicles that have been stripped of all useful parts. Their skeletal frame is left on the road, eating into the available space. Hopefully the police will clear these as well,” said Nachiket Bhat, a resident of Jayanagar.