Officials raise a stink over lack of toilets at Freedom Park

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Freedom park, one of the city's most popular venues for staging protests, has been giving its administrators nightmares for the same reason. Now, BBMP officials, who manage the park, are on the verge of protesting to get the administration to construct more toilets at the park. The demand has been raised by officials, who are tired of an endless stream of protesters doing their business on the park premises.

According to Somesh, the park curator, every time there is a protest, the situation turns very bad for the staff."The surroundings are used as toilets by the participants. There are toilets outside the park premises but no one goes there. We have toilets inside the park for staff. We sometimes allow protestors to use them on humanitarian grounds or for women who are taking part in overnight dharnas."

Over the course of a few years, the park has become a rallying point for protests. From anganwadi workers, hostel workers, mid-day meal workers to the recent protest by sugarcane farmers, the park has thrown its doors open to all.

However, the need for an adequate number of toilets has been overlooked. The nearest toilet is at Anand Rao Circle and another near Central College."Police give permission freely for protests in the park. However, basic amenities like toilets are not provided forcing everyone to go to Sheshadri road and urinate in the open," a BBMP official complained.

Officials working at the park estimate that there should be at least 20 toilets outside the park. "At least 20 toilets, ten each for men and women outside Freedom Park. We will maintain them,'' Somesh said.

Some protests in the past

February 2018: Midday meal scheme workers from across Karnataka staged a protest

July 2018: Around 5,000 women workers from government-run hostels and residential schools staged dharna demanding salary hike

September 2017: Thousands of Asha workers staged overnight dharna

March 2017: Anganwadi workers across the state protested overnight