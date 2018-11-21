Our rescue operations aren’t restricted to just humans: Helpline 101

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Social media groups focused on Bengaluru often see posts from residents about whom to call to help an injured or trapped animal. While the name and numbers of bird/animal rescue specialists are shared by many, the sheer volume of calls often results in volunteers having to prioritise which calls to attend to. However, not many people know that 101, the emergency number for the Fire and Emergency Services (KSFES), could also provide assistance for animal/bird rescue.

On Tuesday, the rescue team responded to a call about a bird caught in manja (sharpened thread used for flying kites) and helped rescue the animal after a 90-minute operation. In situations where animals are trapped, the fire prevention helpline is more than happy to lend its services to aid the rescue, officials said.

According to MN Reddi, Director General of Police, KSFES, the 101 service is equipped to deal with animal rescue as well. “We are a rescue service and they are not restricted to only humans. We respond to all calls,” he said.

The operation on Tuesday also earned the department, praise from Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who termed it a ‘prompt act of duty and kindness’. Fire rescue teams from across the city are also praised routinely by specialists who say that they provide assistance wherever possible to help them save a life.

Ayu Lodha, a volunteer who helps with animal rescue in the city, said, “I got a chance to work with them when a black kite was hanging from manja and we had to reach the bird. The team helped us get up there. I personally feel they are more responsive to rescue organisations than individual callers. They also forward calls at times.” Narrating one of her experiences with the fire brigade, Lodha said, “When they arrived, they were quite positive and willing to help. Later, while speaking to me, they promised to help animals in distress wherever possible and even said that they would call me the next time they found a similar case.”