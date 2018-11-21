Home Cities Bengaluru

Our rescue operations aren’t restricted to just humans: Helpline 101

Social media groups focused on Bengaluru often see posts from residents about whom to call to help an injured or trapped animal.

Published: 21st November 2018 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Ayu Lodha and Fire and Emergency Services (KSFES) team at a rescue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Social media groups focused on Bengaluru often see posts from residents about whom to call to help an injured or trapped animal. While the name and numbers of bird/animal rescue specialists are shared by many, the sheer volume of calls often results in volunteers having to prioritise which calls to attend to. However, not many people know that 101, the emergency number for the Fire and Emergency Services (KSFES), could also provide assistance for animal/bird rescue. 

On Tuesday, the rescue team responded to a call about a bird caught in manja (sharpened thread used for flying kites) and helped rescue the animal after a 90-minute operation. In situations where animals are trapped, the fire prevention helpline is more than happy to lend its services to aid the rescue, officials said. 
According to MN Reddi, Director General of Police, KSFES, the 101 service is equipped to deal with animal rescue as well. “We are a rescue service and they are not restricted to only humans. We respond to all calls,” he said. 

The operation on Tuesday also earned the department, praise from Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who termed it a ‘prompt act of duty and kindness’. Fire rescue teams from across the city are also praised routinely by specialists who say that they provide assistance wherever possible to help them save a life. 

Ayu Lodha, a  volunteer who helps with animal rescue in the city, said, “I got a chance to work with them when a black kite was hanging from manja and we had to reach the bird. The team helped us get up there. I personally feel they are more responsive to rescue organisations than individual callers. They also forward calls at times.” Narrating one of her experiences with the fire brigade, Lodha said, “When they arrived, they were quite positive and willing to help. Later, while speaking to me, they promised to help animals in distress wherever possible and even said that they would call me the next time they found a similar case.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp