Owners to pull down buildings at their cost if it violates rules: BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything goes according to the BBMP Commissioner’s plan, plot owners seeking to construct buildings will have to submit a written undertaking saying they would demolish the building, on their own, in case the building violates the building bye-laws after construction.

In an order to strengthen the law against building violations, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad proposed an amendment to the existing Karnataka Muncipal Corporation (KMC) Act and has written to Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development). It is likely to come up in the coming assembly session in Belagavi.

In the letter, the Commissioner said BBMP authorities are not able to effectively tackle deviations and unauthorised constructions. Whenever engineers issue a notice to those violating the bye-laws, they move the court to stay the notice and continue constructing the building. “By the time the stay is vacated, the building construction is complete,’’ he told The New Indian Express.

The Commissioner explained that this has given a rise to the number of cases of deviations and unauthorised constructions. It would be expensive for the BBMP, not only in conducting litigations at all levels, but also in the matter of bringing down these constructions.

The Commissioner proposed to amend a few sections dealing with building by-laws.“Before seeking permission to execute the work, the owner or person responsible for construction or renovation, shall give an undertaking that the proposed construction or re-construction would be in accordance with the plan sanctioned. In case of any deviation, they shall remove it at their own cost.”

The commissioner has also proposed that the owner or the person responsible shall be liable to pay the amount equal to 10 per cent of the guidance value of the site in every month, if the deviation or unauthorised construction is not removed even after 30 days from the date of receipt of the notice.

No photos of local netas on govt project works: BBMP

Bengaluru: The BBMP Commissioner has issued a circular urging local elected representatives not to put their photographs on government-funded public works, including bus shelters and water tankers. However, an exception was made for photographs of the President, Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, Governor, Union and state ministers, Chief Justice of India and Mahatma Gandhi. A circular available with TNIE states that development works and schemes undertaken by the Centre and state, in order to give publicity, feature photographs of councillors, the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor, along with political party leaders on bus shelters, water tankers and even on public notices. As per the Supreme Court’s directions, these photos cannot be used. The Commissioner said such photographs should be stopped. If any such photos are seen, they would be removed and action will be taken against those putting them up.