Participate in T20 tennis tournament in Bengaluru

BENGALURU : A new T20 version of tennis will be in held in Bengaluru on November 24 and 25. The Golden CNTC T3 Team Tennis Tournament Edition 4 is open to all registered clubs across Karnataka, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Goa. The winner of the tournament will win a prize money of `1 lakh.

According to Peter Vijaykumar, secretary of The Alumni Tennis Council, organizers of the event, the tournament will be played on best of T3 3 Super Tie Breaks only. “We expect matches to not last more than 30 minutes. More than the skill, strength and stamina, this T3 format will test the mental strength of the players to the maximum,” he said.

Each participating club in this doubles team tournament will need to have 3 doubles combinations namely One pro team (2 players without any age limit), one club team (2 players, each 35 years old or more), one Senior team (2 players, each 45 years old or more). The last date for the entries is on November 22. If you are a tennis enthusiast, e-mail to t3tennis@gmail.com or call Peter on 99163 63636 for more details.