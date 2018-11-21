Woman found dead, gold chain missing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old woman was found murdered inside her house at Abbaiah Reddy Layout in Ramamurthynagar on Tuesday. The assailant slit her throat before fleeing with her gold chain. The incident came to light in the evening when her husband returned from work.

The deceased has been identified as Mekala Devi, the wife of Krishnamurthy Naidu. The couple hails from Tamil Nadu. Naidu works as a lift operator with Madras Engineering Group in UIsoor.A senior police officer said the incident took place between 11.30am and 2.30pm. Naidu had left the house early in the morning for the first shift and returned around 3.30 pm. He found his wife’s body lying in a pool of blood on the bed. Hearing his screams, the neighbours rushed to see what happened and called the Ramamurthyangar police.

The assailant had slit Devi’s throat with a sharp weapon and a gold chain on her neck was found missing. However, the house was not ransacked. Preliminary investigations showed a known person to be behind the crime, and that she was murdered following an altercation. Devi was having her meals when the incident took place, and the food fell on the bed and floor.

The police have collected CCTV footage to ascertain the assailant’s identity and phone call records. “We are investigating all the angles of the case, and are not ruling out that a personal issue could be the motive for the murder,” a police officer said.

Not the lone incident

A 40-year-old woman, Rukhmini, was murdered when she was alone at her house in RMC Yard on October 26. Two weeks later, the police solved the case by arresting her paramour Devaraj, a supervisor in a garment factory.