Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman found dead, gold chain missing

A 31-year-old woman was found murdered inside her house at Abbaiah Reddy Layout in Ramamurthynagar on Tuesday.

Published: 21st November 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead, hand

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old woman was found murdered inside her house at Abbaiah Reddy Layout in Ramamurthynagar on Tuesday. The assailant slit her throat before fleeing with her gold chain. The incident came to light in the evening when her husband returned from work.

The deceased has been identified as Mekala Devi, the wife of Krishnamurthy Naidu. The couple hails from Tamil Nadu. Naidu works as a lift operator with Madras Engineering Group in UIsoor.A senior police officer said the incident took place between 11.30am and 2.30pm. Naidu had left the house early in the morning for the first shift and returned around 3.30 pm. He found his wife’s body lying in a pool of blood on the bed. Hearing his screams, the neighbours rushed to see what happened and called the Ramamurthyangar police.

The assailant had slit Devi’s throat with a sharp weapon and a gold chain on her neck was found missing. However, the house was not ransacked. Preliminary investigations showed a known person to be behind the crime, and that she was murdered following an altercation. Devi was having her meals when the incident took place, and the food fell on the bed and floor.

The police have collected CCTV footage to ascertain the assailant’s identity and phone call records. “We are investigating all the angles of the case, and are not ruling out that a personal issue could be the motive for the murder,” a police officer said.

Not the lone incident

A 40-year-old woman, Rukhmini, was murdered when she was alone at her house in RMC Yard on October 26. Two weeks later, the police solved the case by arresting her paramour Devaraj, a supervisor in a garment factory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abbaiah Reddy Layout Murder in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp