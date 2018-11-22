Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based godman accused of molesting woman

The godman has filed a counter-complaint against the woman and another godman alleging a conspiracy.

Molestation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Thirty-eight-year-old Basava Ramananda Swamiji of Vanakal Mutt, in Dobbspet near Nelamangala, has been accused of molesting a woman devotee on the mutt premises. The Swamiji also filed a counter-complaint against the woman and another Swamiji, alleging that they were conspiring against him. The incident allegedly took place in March this year after which the victim approached the court. Based on the court’s directions, the Dobbspet police are probing the case. 

A senior police officer said the woman, who hails from Bagalkot, has alleged in her complaint that she was in a financial crisis after her husband separated from her. In March, she had gone to meet Ramananda Swamiji. As he was not at the mutt, she got his mobile number. 

Basava Ramananda Swamiji

The next day, when she managed to contact him, he asked her to come to his mutt. She went to the mutt in the evening and asked the Swamiji to get her a job. He asked her to bring his mobile phone from an adjacent room and she went inside to fetch it. Then, the Swamiji allegedly followed her into the room and molested her after locking the door from inside. 

However, she managed to escape and narrated the incident to an elderly woman who works in the mutt. Later, Ramananda Swamiji reportedly tried to convince her that she could work in the mutt as his personal assistant and that he would give her accommodation on the mutt premises. Taking the help of a cook on the mutt premises, the woman reached her relatives’ house in Nelamanagala.

The Swamiji allegedly threatened her to not reveal the incident to anybody. Fearing repercussions, she delayed filing the case, she said. Basava Ramananda Swamiji said that the woman, along with Madumayananda Swamiji from Munirabad in Koppal district, had conspired against him and that he had sent the woman to his mutt.

Comments

  • Antz
    Godmen are men. Worship God
    8 days ago reply
