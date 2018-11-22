Bengaluru man ends life after sister elopes and marries cousin

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset about his sister marrying their cousin, a 22-year-old man committed suicide by hanging. He has been identified as Dileep. Police said he was upset with his sister's elopement with their cousin and believed that it would embarrass him among their relatives.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when his relative, who stays next door, found Dileep’s bike parked outside the house and went in to meet him. When his knock on the door went unanswered, he peeped through a window and saw Dileep hanging. He immediately alerted his parents who called the police.

Police said Dileep’s parents had committed suicide a few years ago in the same manner. Since then, Dileep has been taking care of his brother and sister. A week ago, his sister eloped with their cousin. This upset him, police explained. Though he left no death note, police said he had expressed his embarrassment among his friends and relatives. He had told them, “How can a brother and a sister marry each other?” A case of unnatural death has been registered.