Bengaluru offers highest salaries in India: Study

Chennai is at the bottom in the list of five highest paying cities with only Rs 6 lakh per annum.

Published: 22nd November 2018 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 03:06 PM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

If you want a pay hike, consider relocating to Bengaluru. Those who work in the Garden City get the highest salaries in the country, especially professionals in the hardware, networking, software and consumer sectors, a study by LinkedIn reveals. The city is followed by Mumbai and Delhi, says a report in the Times of India.

The most lucrative earners are not techies but those with hardware and networking jobs who get Rs 15 lakh per annum. Software jobs fetch about Rs 12 lakh and consumer jobs Rs 9 lakh, the report says.

The weighted average compensation was the highest in Bengaluru at Rs 12 lakh. The city is followed by Mumbai and Delhi at Rs 9 lakh each. While the weighted average pay in Hyderabad is about Rs 8.5 lakh, Chennai is at the bottom in the list of five highest paying cities with only Rs 6 lakh per annum.

The hardware jobs, especially those related to chip design and advanced networking, fetch the fattest salaries. Salaries have increased manifold in the area of very-large-scale integration (VLSI), which deals with creation of integrated circult by combining lakhs of devices into a single chip, says Shivananda Koteshwar, head of design R&D at semiconductor tools company Synopsys India.

"Just two years ago, their salaries were three times their years of experience, today it is 4.5 to 5 times the experience," Koteshwar was quoted as saying in the report.

The highest paying designations in the countries are director of engineering, chief operating officer, executive director, vice president sales and senior program manager, the report further says.

"In India's competitive jobs market, LinkedIn Salary will help create salary transparency and empower our members with reliable data on what companies are paying today, what kind of compensation packages to expect, and how salaries vary as per industries and educational qualifications," LinkedIn India product head Ajay Datta was quoted by Times of India as saying.

