Bengaluru: Two men, a girl killed in two separate road accidents

A 17-year-old girl was killed on the spot while her relative was severely injured after a speeding truck rammed their two-wheeler at Kannasandra near Nelamangala on Wednesday.

Published: 22nd November 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 17-year-old girl was killed on the spot while her relative was severely injured after a speeding truck rammed their two-wheeler at Kannasandra near Nelamangala on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Goutami, a resident of Soluru. 

A police officer from Kudur police station said the accident occurred around 3.30 pm. Mukund (18), Goutami's relative, was riding the scooter while she was riding pillion. The truck rammed the scooter from behind and she was run over. 

In another incident, two bikers were killed on the spot after a speeding KSRTC mowed them down in Nelamanagala. The deceased have been identified as Venkatesh (65) and his brother Krishnappa (55). Both were residents of T Begur and were farmers. Police said the accident occurred around 4 pm when the brothers were coming to Nelamanagala to buy construction material.

