Don’t sign files brought in by non-employees of civic body: Bangalore Municipal Corporation chief

A circular issued by the BBMP Commissioner said there are specific guidelines for managing official files, letters, applications and other official documents.

Published: 22nd November 2018 09:18 AM

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad has warned his officials against signing official files brought in by “outsiders” for approval, failing which action will be taken against the officials. 

A circular issued by the BBMP Commissioner said there are specific guidelines for managing official files, letters, applications and other official documents. However, it had come to his notice that these files are brought in by non-employees of BBMP. They come to the office bringing files and pressure the BBMP’s official administration, hindering their day-to-day work. 

‘’There is negligence in disbursing files, which is not acceptable. These files have to be managed by the official concerned, his supervisor or his manager. Only they can handle these files. Also, when these files come to the officials for signing, it has to be entered in an office book. They have to be vigilant about the movement of files. If any outsider is seen holding official files, action will be taken against the official concerned,’’ the circular said.

Speaking to TNIE, Prasad said files have to come through the proper channel. “However, it came to my notice that many outsiders have been bringing files to the officials concerned, to get them signed. This inconveniences our day-to-day work.”

