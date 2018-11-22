Home-alone woman’s attacker still at large: Bengaluru cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ramamurthy Nagar police, who are probing the murder of a home-alone woman, Mekala Devi, are yet to get any leads about the assailant who slit her throat. A special team questioned a few suspects, including relatives of the deceased, based on a complaint by her husband Krishnamurthy Naidu. A senior police officer said the accused came to Devi’s house around 1.30pm.

After a while they had an altercation and the accused slit her throat before fleeing with the gold chain on her person. Police have ruled out the possibility of known people committing the crime. The assailant also took the SIM card from her mobile phone. Police gathered phone call records from a service operator to gather clues.