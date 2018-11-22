Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy flags off Bangalore Metro's third six-car train

The first six-car of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation was launched on June 22 this year and the second one on October 4.

Metro 6car seen at MG Road Chief minister inaugurated at Vidhnasoudha station to Byaappanahalli in Benggalru on Thursday (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)

BENGALURU: CM H D Kumaraswamy and Deputy CM G Parameshwar waved the symbolic green flag at 11.34 am to chug off Metro's third six-coach train from Platform One of Dr B R Ambedkar station (Vidhana Soudha station) to Baiyappanahalli station on Thursday. The train, would be deployed on the Purple Line (Baiyappannahalli-Mysuru Road) during peak morning and evening hours as has been done with the previous 6-car trains. 

The CM came an hour late to flag off the train and left immediately to attend other functions. 
Compared to the previous six coach trains, today's inaugural train was simply decked with a few balloons in pink and green inside and floral decorations. 

The new train arrived from Majestic with a few Metro staffers on board and its first stoppage was Vidhana Soudha station. "It will be open to the public from Cubbon Park station onwards," said N M Dhoke, Director, Rolling Stock and Electrical, BMRCL. 

Green Line next: 

Later, in an interaction with newspersons, BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said, "The next six-car train will be introduced in a fortnight. It will be run on the Green Line (Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli) due to public demand. 

Each six-car train can accommodate a maximum of 2002 passengers while the three-car train can carry 975 passengers. The coach behind the loco pilot's cabin is reserved for women. 

