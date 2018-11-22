Kids given book with obscene content at Bengaluru Comic Con, complains parent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A welcome bag handed out to visitors at the recently Comic-Con 2018 held from November 17-18 at Whitefield contained a rude shock for kids and their parents.

Debjani Aich, a parent, said her 8-year-old daughter got a copy of Saga, an epic fantasy comic book meant for adults.

Saga is an epic space fantasy comic book series written by Brian K Vaughan, illustrated by Fiona Staples and heavily influenced by Star Wars. Certain pages of the comic have characters in the nude, in a sex position and one character biting off the umbilical cord of a newborn. Parents were shocked by the age-inappropriate material handed freely over the counter to unsuspecting kids.

Aich, a partner with Kochhar & Co., Advocates and Legal Consultants, is a corporate lawyer. She told The New Indian Express, "I have filed a complaint with the Baiyappanahalli police and they filed an FIR under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and Section 293 that pertains to the distribution of obscene material to children. It took me four-and-a-half-hours to file the complaint along with my advocate Anubha Srivastava."

"Comic Con is the most popular entertainment event and my daughter was going there for the fourth year. I'm honestly shattered and this has taken out a lot out of me. I'm hoping more parents will come forward as witnesses and support me.

"Notwithstanding the creative and artistic merits of the book, it has graphic sexual content with violence and explicit language which is not appropriate for minors. There is no disclaimer on it. Go ahead and sell it to adults! My daughter said there are bad words in it and did not feel like reading it. She has been participating in cosplays for the past three years," Aich said.

"Outside Bengaluru, maybe Comic Con is targeted at older people but in Bengaluru the target audience is five to 15 years of age," she added.

An official statement from the communications team of Comic Con India said, "We sincerely apologise for the inadvertent mix-up that has occurred at Bengaluru Comic Con 2018. In almost seven years of our show, we have never had such a thing happen. We as an organisation neither support nor promote such content for the underage audience."

Other parents TNIE spoke to said this should serve as a parenting lesson. If Comic Con organisers argue that the pop culture convention is not exclusively meant for kids, they should insist that visitors produce age proof and explicitly say whom the event is targeting, said these parents.