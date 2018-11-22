Home Cities Bengaluru

Six undercover women constables lay trap for Bengaluru woman chain-snatcher

Six women constables, including two pregnant women, nabbed a women chain-snatcher who used the victim's children for her task. 

BENGALURU:  You could easily mistake this woman to be a child-loving person who just wanted to play with your kid. But she’s a notorious chain snatcher who targeted children visiting temples with their parents or relatives. On Tuesday, luck ran out for Uma alias Durgi, who has snatched nearly 35 to 40 chains, when a few women constables of Kumaraswamy Layout police dressed in plainclothes arrived at a temple posing as devotees and nabbed her.

It was a scene straight out of a movie on Tuesday morning at Banashankari temple when six women constables, including two who are pregnant, dressed in salwars went to the temple to nab the chain-snatcher. Durgi used to snatch chains only on Tuesdays and Fridays as she believed that those were her ‘lucky’ days. 

The temple remains crowded on these days when devotees visit the temple to light diyas to the goddess.
“We had received many complaints from Banashankari temple authorities that there was an increase instances of people losing their gold chains, especially children. We went through their CCTV videos and found this woman repeatedly visiting the temple. She would play with the children roaming around or even being carried by their mothers, and subsequently, she would manage to take away their gold chains,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, K Annamalai.

After this, police decided to send a few women constables in plainclothes and planned to trap her. The women cops watched her carefully and even before Durgi could lay her hands on any child, they nabbed her. It was later known that Durgi was earlier arrested in 2014 by Tyagarajnagar police when she had snatched chains from women in a few other temples. Later, she was released on bail.

“She started to snatch chains again. Her modus operandi was to identify women carrying children wearing gold chains. She would then follow them in the queue near the deity or even to the place where they are serving food. She would talk to children as if she is playing with them. She looks very motherly, so nobody doubted her intentions. She would first put her saree ‘pallu’ on the child’s face playfully, then snatch the chain and manage to escape from the temple,” Annamalai explained. With her arrest, police have managed to solve more than 35 cases of chain-snatching in the city. 

‘Be cautious on temple premises’
In view of the increase in chain-snatching cases from women visiting temples, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South)  Annamalai has asked residents to be watchful and not fall for tricks used by chain-snatchers.  “There has been an increase in the number of women chain-snatchers at temples, especially on crowded days and during festivals. When we visit temples, it is common that men/women’s concentration is more on the deity. This is the time when chain snatchers can do their job easily,” he said. 

