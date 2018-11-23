Annual garden fair by people with disability

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The differently-abled horticulture trainees and professionals of The Association of People with Disability (APD) are exhibiting some exotic and herbal plants that they have nurtured at their Annual Garden Fair. The 20th edition of the event also includes workshops on kitchen gardening, herb gardening, and terrace gardening, stalls and sensitisation programmes on disability and inclusivity. The proceeds from the fair will go towards the training and rehabilitation of horticulture trainees.

Raju T D, coordinator, APD, says, “We organise this every year. There are different kinds of plants arranged section wise – indoors, fruits, herbs, ferns, vertical gardening and hanging pots. The new addition this year is the terrarium and mini gardens. These could be good gifts for friends and family. These need less maintenance. They are all indoor plants. There are some terrarium necklaces.” These plants are placed in glasses and baskets decorated with sand and coloured stones with ice cream sticks. There are some with phrases written on them, such as, ‘cheers’, ‘fun day’, ‘dream park’, and ‘laze and read’. The price of these range from `100 to `2,000.

APD offers courses on several skills for underprivileged youngsters with special needs. Hyma, a volunteer at APD says, “The fair showcases the skills and creativity of the trainees and professionals through different plant displays and arrangements. These are all done on a table and hence, it’s easy for a wheelchair user to do as well. They get good training here for soft skills which they can add to their portfolio and in the process get better pay. Some can also return to their native village to start a nursery or practice sustainable agriculture.” The training also helps them get placed in nurseries and other organisations in the landscaping, floriculture, tissue culture and horticulture industries as garden specialists or supervisors.

The organisation has served more than 5 lakh people with disability. Founded in 1959, it aims to enable, equip and empower children and adults with different disabilities including locomotor, spinal cord injury, speech and hearing impairment, cerebral palsy and mental issues. Visit the fair and nursery at The Association of People with Disability (APD), Jeevan Bhima Nagar, which is on till 25. A workshop on gardening is being held today from 10 am to 1 pm.