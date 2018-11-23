Home Cities Bengaluru

Anti-Corruption Bureau Deputy Superintendent in the dock for threatening tahsildar

A Deputy Superintendent of Police attached to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will be repatriated following a complaint by Gundlupet tahsildhar against him.

Published: 23rd November 2018 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Deputy Superintendent of Police attached to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will be repatriated following a complaint by Gundlupet tahsildhar against him. The accused is BP Prasad, who was serving as DySP in ACB’s Chikkaballapur district office.

Prasad will be repatriated to the Police Department after Sudarshan BK, tahsildhar (probationary) of Gundlupet taluk, filed a complaint against Prasad for threatening him  and preventing him from 
discharging his duty.

The alleged incident occurred at 11.30am on Wednesday after Sudarshan had deputed a gram sahayak to inspect a complaint of a Rosewood tree being felled on government land in Begur village. After the gram panchayat official inspected the spot, Sudarshan received a call from the ACB official who called himself as ‘Prasad Bengaluru’.

Prasad allegedly hurled abuses at the tahsildar for deputing a person to inspect the spot and questioned why he was interfering in the affairs of the Forest Department. He also threatened Sudarshan of dire consequences, Sudarshan said in his complaint to Gundlupet Police.

Sudarshan filed a complaint under IPC Section 353 (preventing a public servant from discharging his duty), Sec 506 (criminal intimidation) and Sec 494 and 500 (defamation). 

Reacting to the incident, M Chandra Sekhar, Inspector General of Police, ACB, said that the accused officer will be repatriated to his home department. “We have ordered a preliminary enquiry into the case and we are repatriating him back to the Police Department,” Sekhar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp