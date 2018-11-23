Anti-Corruption Bureau Deputy Superintendent in the dock for threatening tahsildar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Deputy Superintendent of Police attached to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will be repatriated following a complaint by Gundlupet tahsildhar against him. The accused is BP Prasad, who was serving as DySP in ACB’s Chikkaballapur district office.

Prasad will be repatriated to the Police Department after Sudarshan BK, tahsildhar (probationary) of Gundlupet taluk, filed a complaint against Prasad for threatening him and preventing him from

discharging his duty.

The alleged incident occurred at 11.30am on Wednesday after Sudarshan had deputed a gram sahayak to inspect a complaint of a Rosewood tree being felled on government land in Begur village. After the gram panchayat official inspected the spot, Sudarshan received a call from the ACB official who called himself as ‘Prasad Bengaluru’.

Prasad allegedly hurled abuses at the tahsildar for deputing a person to inspect the spot and questioned why he was interfering in the affairs of the Forest Department. He also threatened Sudarshan of dire consequences, Sudarshan said in his complaint to Gundlupet Police.

Sudarshan filed a complaint under IPC Section 353 (preventing a public servant from discharging his duty), Sec 506 (criminal intimidation) and Sec 494 and 500 (defamation).

Reacting to the incident, M Chandra Sekhar, Inspector General of Police, ACB, said that the accused officer will be repatriated to his home department. “We have ordered a preliminary enquiry into the case and we are repatriating him back to the Police Department,” Sekhar said.