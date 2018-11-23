Home Cities Bengaluru

CBI files FIR in techie Kumar Ajitabh missing case

Published: 23rd November 2018 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kumar Ajitabh.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eleven months after software engineer Kumar Ajitabh went missing from Whitefield under mysterious circumstances, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has re-registered the case.

An FIR was registered by the Special Crimes Branch of the CBI Chennai zone on Tuesday.
The Karnataka High Court had referred the case for CBI probe on October 22, after Ajitabh's father Ashok Kumar Sinha filed a petition seeking transfer of the case from CID to CBI.

The CID officials had handed over the case files to the CBI last week and on Tuesday, the CBI registered an FIR. The case is registered under Section 363 (kidnap) of the IPC. Additional SP G Kalaimani is made the investigation officer. 

Kumar Ajitabh had gone missing from Whitefield on December 18, 2017. He had posted an advertisement to sell his car on an online platform and it is believed that he had left home to show the car to a prospective buyer.  The CID police could not arrive at a conclusion whether Ajitabh was kidnapped.

