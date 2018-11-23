Deputy mayor, BBMP panel elections on December 5

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The elections for the deputy mayor’s post and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) standing committee members will be held on December 5. The deputy mayor’s post has been vacant ever since Ramila Umashankar from Janata Dal (Secular) passed away on October 5, just a week after taking charge.

The mayoral and deputy mayoral elections were held on September 28, but the BBMP standing committee members’ election was postponed. The Regional Election Commission has issued a notification regarding the polls on Thursday.

In the Congress-JD(S) alliance in BBMP council, there are 15 JD(S) councillors, of whom four had previously served as deputy mayors. While some leaders are pitching for women councillors to take up the job, Mahalakshmi Layout MLA Gopalaiah said he is backing Nagapura ward councillor Bhadregowda who is part of his assembly constituency.