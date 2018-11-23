Home Cities Bengaluru

Election fraud: MLC appears before cops 

Speaking to reporters, Raghu Achar said that he had appeared before the police before they issued the notice.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Legislative council member Raghu Achar and former MLC MD Lakshminarayan appeared before the Vidhana Soudha police on Thursday, in connection with the case registered against them for allegedly deliberately misleading the Election Commission of India to get voting rights during the BBMP mayoral polls.

They both went to the police station on Thursday morning and explained to the police that the case was already sorted out by the Chairman of the Legislative Council. The police, however, told them that the case was referred by the court and had to be investigated.

Speaking to reporters, Raghu Achar said that he had appeared before the police before they issued the notice. “I have done this so that people understand I am not at fault. I have given documents to prove that I am resident of Bellandur.”

