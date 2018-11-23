Finally, the bus arrives

Home Cities Bengaluru

Finally, the KSRTC has relaunched its bus service through the Thrippadapuram route.

Published: 23rd November 2018

By Sindu Choodan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finally, the KSRTC has relaunched its bus service through the Thrippadapuram route. The move comes two days after T'Puram Express had highlighted the plight of commuters who were left in the lurch following the KSRTC decision to suspend services in the route.
 Though only one of the services has resumed, the commuters are happy for now.

However, they expect the KSRTC will resume the remaining services in the coming days. "We were relieved to see a transport bus plying in the area on Friday morning, after a long hiatus. We have been highlighting this issue for the past three months," said Abdul Kalam, president, Thrippadapuram Giri Resident's Association. 

The Thrippadapuram Giri Resident's Association along with other residents' association and Kerala University association had called for the need to resume the services.   Private buses don't operate in the route which force commuters and residents to depend solely on KSRTC services. "Earlier, there were both line bus and city bus services also operating in the route. There were also stay bus services ( buses which were stationed at Thrippadapuram in the night)," said Abdul Kalam.       However, KSRTC officials have claimed that the trips were not cancelled but merely reduced in number.

They said that the trips have been reduced from five to three during the past three months citing low collection. However, commuters and residents deny this allegation.Thrippadapuram houses four ladies' and men's' hostel. Women employees at Technopark say they are forced to walk along the stretch which is not safe during the night which is why there is a need to resume the remaining services.

