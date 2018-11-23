Home Cities Bengaluru

Flagging-off ceremony 64 minutes behind schedule

The timings might get revised based on patronage.

Published: 23rd November 2018 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

The Metro train that was flagged off from Vidhana Soudha station on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Just on the day when the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Ajay Seth announced that Metro trains run with a 99.75 to 99.8 per cent frequency, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy flagged off the third six-coach train an hour later than scheduled. 

The new train, arriving from Kempegowda Metro station was supposed to chug off from Platform-1 of Dr B R Ambedkar Metro station at 10.30 am but the CM ended up waving the green flag only at 11.34 am. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun for the event.

The CM neither boarded the train nor spoke to the waiting media and left immediately. Passengers were permitted on board the train to Baiyappanahalli only from Cubbon Park. The first six-car train for the City was launched on June 22 this year and the second one on October 4. The first coach behind the loco-pilot cabin is reserved for ladies and each train can carry a maximum of 2002 passengers compared to 975 in the three-car one. In comparison to the grandly decked six-coach trains launched earlier, the decorations appeared a bit muted. A few green and purple balloons and minimal floral decorations were put up in the train.

New timings introduced for all six-car Metro trains

New timings have been announced for all the three six-coach Metro trains, which are run during peak morning and evening hours, from Friday (November 23). A total of 24 trips will be made by the six-car trains. There will be five trips from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road in the morning and an equal number in the reverse direction.

A short trip will be run between Baiyappanahalli and Vijayanagar and back. During the evening, there will be six trains from Baiyappanahalli to Mysore Road and an equal number in the return direction. The timings might get revised based on patronage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy bengaluru metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp