Flagging-off ceremony 64 minutes behind schedule

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just on the day when the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Ajay Seth announced that Metro trains run with a 99.75 to 99.8 per cent frequency, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy flagged off the third six-coach train an hour later than scheduled.

The new train, arriving from Kempegowda Metro station was supposed to chug off from Platform-1 of Dr B R Ambedkar Metro station at 10.30 am but the CM ended up waving the green flag only at 11.34 am. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun for the event.

The CM neither boarded the train nor spoke to the waiting media and left immediately. Passengers were permitted on board the train to Baiyappanahalli only from Cubbon Park. The first six-car train for the City was launched on June 22 this year and the second one on October 4. The first coach behind the loco-pilot cabin is reserved for ladies and each train can carry a maximum of 2002 passengers compared to 975 in the three-car one. In comparison to the grandly decked six-coach trains launched earlier, the decorations appeared a bit muted. A few green and purple balloons and minimal floral decorations were put up in the train.

New timings introduced for all six-car Metro trains

New timings have been announced for all the three six-coach Metro trains, which are run during peak morning and evening hours, from Friday (November 23). A total of 24 trips will be made by the six-car trains. There will be five trips from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road in the morning and an equal number in the reverse direction.

A short trip will be run between Baiyappanahalli and Vijayanagar and back. During the evening, there will be six trains from Baiyappanahalli to Mysore Road and an equal number in the return direction. The timings might get revised based on patronage.