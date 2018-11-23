Home Cities Bengaluru

LKG teacher kills herself  in classroom

Police suspect that the incident might have happened on Tuesday evening after the school was closed for the day. The school was closed on Wednesday due to a government holiday.

Published: 23rd November 2018 07:59 AM

Suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parents and children of Ashok International School in Kammagondanahalli were in for a rude shock when they came to know that their teacher hanged herself inside the classroom on Tuesday evening.

The incident came to light when peons of the school opened the classroom doors to start their day on Thursday. Police said that Sumathi MT (28) was an LKG teacher and had been working at the school for the past eight months. She was married to Nagaraju, an interior designer in Chennai, five years ago.

However, the couple had no children and Sumathi was upset about this. She was reportedly staying at her mother’s place and her husband would often visit her, police said.

Police suspect that the incident might have happened on Tuesday evening after the school was closed for the day. The school was closed on Wednesday due to a government holiday.

“She left a note stating that she was doing this due to personal reasons and that no one was responsible for it,” an officer said.

School authorities declared a holiday on Thursday. 

