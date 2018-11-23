LPG cylinder prices skyrocket

Akram Mohammed By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The price of LPG cylinders has sky-rocketed across the state with a 14.2kg domestic cylinder costing a maximum of Rs 1,017 — the highest in the last four to five years. While the price was recorded in Bidar, the price in Bengaluru stood at Rs 942.

Compared to the LPG refill price of Rs 652 in April in the city, the cost has sky-rocketed by 40 per cent. A refilled cylinder currently costs Rs 941.

It is the common man that is the most hit by the rising prices. Consumers complain that they are already paying almost Rs 1,000 for a cylinder in Bengaluru. LPG distributors, however, say that cylinder prices are expected to reduce in the coming month.

Kaneez Fatima, a resident of Ramamurthy Nagar, told The New Indian Express, “If it was only LPG cylinder prices that were increasing, it would not have been a big issue. Unfortunately, the prices of groceries are also increasing every day. Any increase in LPG price impacts the monthly budget.”

Venkatesh Rao, a resident of Indiranagar, said the LPG cylinder prices started increasing by around Rs 30 every month since March. “The price was around Rs 650 in April. After that it has been increasing by Rs 40 to Rs 50 every month and has decreased only once. Shelling out close to Rs 1,000 in one go is problematic for small businessmen like us, even though the subsidy is eventually credited to our account,” he said.

Shailaja, a street vendor on New Thippasandra Road, said she already pays Rs 990 for an LPG cylinder to be delivered home. “At this rate, it won’t be a surprise if the cost exceeds Rs 1,000 next month,” she said.

However, LPG distributors say that the price is unlikely to hit Rs 1,000 in Bengaluru like it has in Bidar. They say that the prices are expected to come down in December.

Sachin Gramle of Gramle HP Gas Agency in Bidar said that from Rs 953 in October, the price has reached Rs 1,017 in November. “With cylinder prices changing on a monthly basis, there might be a reduction next month. The price had reached around Rs 1,300, of which Rs 700 was subsidy in 2013.”

Mehul Patel, member of All India LPG Distributors Federation said that the price rise was due to an increase in international fuel prices. “The depreciation of Rupee value against the US dollar also had its impact. But Rupee value has got better in recent days along with the simultaneous decrease in international prices. Therefore, it is likely that LPG price will decrease in December.”