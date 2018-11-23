Mysuru engineer at the wheel beams with pride

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When 26-year-old A Chandana was informed by her boss that she was selected to steer the third 6-car train set of Namma Metro, she was overjoyed. The Electronics and Communications Engineer from Mysuru who quit a software job to become a Train Operator-cum-Station Controller was the cynosure of all eyes when the train made its debut run on Thursday.

This is the third 6-coach train to have a woman behind the wheel. Two other trains are steered by Asha Jagati and Sri Latha.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chandana said, “I was very excited when I was told about it, particularly when I learnt the Chief Minister would flag off the event. I am not able to find the right words to convey my happiness.”

Chandana did her job with aplomb and earned praise from her bosses on Thursday when she stopped the train at Baiyappanahalli at 11.50 am. When asked whether she had any anxieties, she replied, “Not really. Apart from running the regular 3-car trains regularly, I have run the operational six-car trains a number of times the last two months. I was very confident. I was only worried that I must do it perfectly. “

The respect from passengers when they notice a woman driver motivates her a lot. Narrating how she got into the role, the Train Operator said, “I secured distinction in my engineering degree at SJCE in 2013 and got placement easily through campus interview at NDS in Bengaluru. I kept taking up a few government exams simultaneously, including the one held by BMRCL. As soon as I got an offer letter from BMRCL, I was in a dilemma about running a train. However, family and friends pushed me to take up the challenge. My mother, particularly, was very proud that I would work for Bangalore Metro and egged me on.”

“It is challenging and you need to be alert every second. Kids excitedly wave to me whenever they see me at the wheel. Grown-ups treat me like a star and request for selfies though I do not oblige as company rules do not permit it,” Chandana stated.