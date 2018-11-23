Home Cities Bengaluru

No relief for Rudresh murder accused

On Thursday, Justice N K Sudhindrarao pronounced the judgment, which had been reserved on August 1, 2018.

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court has upheld a judgment of the NIA Special Court by dismissing a writ petition filed by one Asim Shariff, seeking directions to discharge him from the murder case of RSS worker Rudresh. Shariff is the president of the Bengaluru unit of Popular Front of India (PFI). Rudresh was murdered in Shivajinagar on October 16, 2016, during an RSS parade. On Thursday, Justice N K Sudhindrarao pronounced the judgment, which had been reserved on August 1, 2018.

Shariff, the fifth accused in the case, had moved the High Court against the NIA Special Court order which rejected his application seeking to discharge him from the case on January 2, 2018. The NIA Special Court had said that there was sufficient material to proceed with the case.

The NIA counsel contended before the Special Court that the accused had conspired to kill at least two RSS members with an intention to prevent people from joining the sangh. Shariff has been accused of instructing the other accused to kill RSS members. There are four accused in the Rudresh murder case.  Shariff's counsel claimed that NIA does not have sufficient evidence against him. 

