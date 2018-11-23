Home Cities Bengaluru

One with the universe

Like many millennials, Lakshmi Tara also tried her hand at desk jobs before she found her vocation.

Published: 23rd November 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Tara

By Jose Joy  
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Like many millennials, Lakshmi Tara also tried her hand at desk jobs before she found her vocation. After a Masters in management, she was living and trying to fit in among a cosmopolitan crowd. But, it was when depression struck that her mind naturally turned to drawing; something which she hadn’t been practising for nearly 20 years.

“Art came naturally to me and I also happened to attend a meditation course around the time. After that, I decided to take a chance and follow my art,” says Lakshmi, about leaving the ‘secure structures’ of an urban life and moving to volunteer at a farm in Kodaikanal in 2016. Her first exhibition also happened in the market there, in the need to raise some money for living. However, Kochi—which is also her hometown—is currently hosting this contemporary visionary artist’s debut organised exhibition.
The artist pulls from India’s aesthetic traditions in her practice.

“Visionary art has been in India for centuries. It expresses visions from beyond the conscious physical reality, like from meditations or dreams,” says the 29-year-old, informing that she uses modern mediums like acrylic on canvas and pen on paper, unlike traditional Indian art. The self-taught painter perceives lack of an art school background advantageous as she stands aloof from contemporary techniques and definitions of art.

Comparing her intuitive working style with doodling, Lakshmi looks up to works of Alex Grey, and the spiritual philosophies of Ramana Maharshi and Gautama Buddha for inspiration. Her current showcase in the city features a series of nine small paintings—with one for each day of the Navratri festival expressing her interpretation of the “different aspects of the divine feminine”—and nine other individual pieces. Lakshmi’s exhibition is complemented by that of a photographer named Jiby Charles, who has captured images from his life in Thiruvannamalai. At Pachamama Cafe, Aluva

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp