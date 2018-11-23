Home Cities Bengaluru

Participants from 13 countries to share journeys of courage

The 23 participants from 13 different countries who will be attending the anniversary celebrations in the city

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a world filled with negative news reaching us on various platforms every day, it’s refreshing to see individuals overcoming all odds to bring happiness to others. Societal discrimination, being differently-abled, rape victims call this NGO based in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, home, and continue to stand tall despite their struggles.

The NGO, Kanthari, is celebrating its 10th anniversary for the first time in Bengaluru. Offering a seven-month leadership programme for individuals who are keen to drive ethical, social change, 23 participants from 13 different countries will be attending to speak on their journeys and vision on November 24 and 25. 

Empowering 183 participants in the last nine years from 41 countries, founder Paul Kronenberg says that this year, a diverse crowd is attending. 

“Our aim is to help those who have suffered running their own organisations, while giving them a platform to take action in their own way. This year, we have two people from Nepal who are focussing on fighting for the rights of the visually-impaired, a Kenyan who is fighting against the pollution of Lake Victoria,  a Nigerian who had been suffered domestic violence and rape and started an organisation to educate young girls,” says Paul. 

Due to the fact that these change-makers come from the margins of society, people often hear second-handed stories of their struggles. 

According to Paul, the purpose of the event was to bring out their voices so that citizens can personally hear from them. “What is powerful is that despite what they had encountered, they are standing strong. So if they can do it, then anyone can do it,” Paul says.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on their website. The event is being held at St John’s Auditorium, Koramangala.

