Police bust illegal gambling den on city outskirts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police busted a casino in the outskirts of Bengaluru near K R Puram on late Thursday evening. The ‘Royal Delight Casino’ has been operating illegally for the past 15 days by Manikantan, from Tamil Nadu.

The team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police P T Subramanya have arrested 40 people including the owner and seized `37.41 lakh from the gambling den. A case at the Avalahalli Police Station as the casino is located on the outskirts of Bengaluru which comes under the purview of Bengaluru District police.

ACP (CCB) Subramanya said, “We had a tip off that a casino was operating out of a hotel called ‘Spirits of Suraloka’. Based on this, we raided the place and made arrests.”

More than 50 people are said to have entered into the casino every day.