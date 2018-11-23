Rally for Ram Mandir in Bengaluru on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) campaign to build a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to see a saffron surge in Bengaluru this Sunday with the 'Janagraha Rally'. The rally, which aims to put pressure on the Narendra Modi government to bring a legislation for the construction of the temple, is likely to see a huge gathering. Similar rallies are being held at Mangaluru and Hubballi on the same day.

About one lakh people from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur are expected to participate in the rally to be held at National College Grounds, Keshav Hegde, VHP zonal organising secretary told The New Indian Express.

The rally is part of VHP's national campaign for Ram Mandir. "We are compelled to seek the legislation route to build the temple after the Supreme Court, in its recent order, declined to show any urgency to resolve the dispute, which has been festering for decades," Hegde said. Swami Chinmayananda from Haridwar, Pejawar Mutt seer Viswesha Theertha Swami and Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Swami Nirmalananda are among the Hindu religious heads who will address the rally. VHP international general secretary Milind Parande and RSS national joint general secretary Bhagayya will also participate in the rally.

Parking facilities at Fort High School, Idgah Grounds

The rally is expected to cause huge traffic snarls in the city. Arrangements for parking of vehicles are being made at Fort High School Grounds, Chamarajpet Idgah Grounds and Kohinoor Grounds at Hanumanthanagar among other places.