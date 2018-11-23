Say bonjour to this French food festival  

Suman Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Food festivals are an integral part of the Bengaluru food scene, which signifies the openness of people to experiment with food from different geographies. While everyone wants to join this bandwagon, there are only handful of chefs, hotels and restaurants who get it right. Our recommendation would be ‘Tres Magnifique’, a French classic food promotion, where we tasted some authentic French cuisine.

At the helm of this food festival is Soni Kumari Rana, Jr. Sous Chef, winner of Chaine Des Rotisseurs Young Chef Competition 2017, which took her to a one-week culinary demonstration at Le Cordon Bleu, Paris. Later, she went to Germany to represent India for the International leg of the competition. Here, Chef Soni bring to the table a delectable affair.

VICHYSSOISE

This creamy potato and leek soup defines the saying ‘beauty lies in simplicity’. This, by all means, is a classic French soup with the smoothness of almond butter and creamy potato. The mild onion-like taste of leek adds to the boldness of flavour but one element that makes this soup a must try is the crisp potato chips.

VOL-AU-VENT AUX CHAMPIGNONS

This was certainly one of the table favourites where people could not hold themselves back from repeating their orders. The mushroom pie with amalgamation of bold flavours clearly stood out. Mesclun salad, a French classic that includes a mix of assorted small greens accompanies the pie along with orange vinaigrette to provide the oomph of freshness.

COQ AU VIN

When someone cooks using the best techniques, the outcome can be nothing less than a lip-smacking fare. The chicken is marinated overnight and slow cooked for two hours with fondant potato and red wine. It’s the most succulent chicken I have ever come across.

Undoubtedly, this becomes a benchmark dish.

RATATOUILLE DE LEGUMES

Not just for great taste, this dish makes it to the list for another important factor, an eye-pleasing modern presentation. I have always said that cooking is an art and chefs are artists. This ratatouille just reaffirms my belief – in this case, it is Chef Soni who deserves the credit for putting a classic yet modern French dish on the plate. Farm fresh vegetables like courgettes and aubergines fried and stewed in basil oil and served on a bed of fondant potato is an absolute treat for the vegetarians.

Bon Appétit!

When: Until December 15, dinner only

Price: Buffet at

` 1,995 + taxes