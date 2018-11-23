Two rowdies brutally killed in gang war

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Old rivalry led to the murders of two rowdies by a gang of 12 assailants in Weavers Colony off Bannerghatta Road on Wednesday night. The main accused was shot in both his legs by the police on Thursday evening after he attacked policemen, following which 11 accused persons surrendered.

The rowdies who were hacked to death are Muruga (34) and Palani (30), both residents of Weavers Colony. Both had cases registered against them in Hulimavu and Attibele police stations while Muruga was also an accused in an attempt to murder case. BTS Manja (28), the main accused and a history-sheeter in Konanakunte, was shot at by the police near Anjanapura bus stop near NICE Road on Bannerghatta Road around 5pm on Thursday. Police Sub Inspector Subramani sustained injuries in the attack.

Police said the two were hacked to death at 10.30pm on Wednesday near Chaitrashree Bar & Restaurant at Weavers Colony 6th Cross. Muruga and Palani, along with two others, had gone to the bar and as soon as they came out, 12 men in two autos waylaid and attacked them. Palani and Muruga were hacked to death by the assailants on the spot.

“Manja was near Anjanapura bus stand on Bannerghatta Road to catch a bus to Tamil Nadu. Around 5pm on Thursday, a police team led by Subramanyapura ACP T Mahadev tried to secure him but he threw chilli powder on a constable and also attacked Konanakunte PSI Subramani with a knife. The ACP and the PSI opened three rounds of fire, striking him in the legs. The other 11 surrendered before Konanakunte police,” police said.

Rivals for seven years

While Manja was born and brought up at Weavers Colony, Muruga came from Tamil Nadu and started living in the locality 15 years ago. “He built his own gang. First altercation with Manja was in 2011 over gambling. Manja decided to finish Muruga and went to his house. As he was not there, Manja attacked Muruga’s brother Ayyanar. He was in coma for two months. Manja was arrested in 2012,” a police source said.

“To avenge the attack on his brother, Muruga’s gang attacked Manja when he came out on bail. Manja managed to escape. Muruga and his aides were arrested. In 2013, Muruga was released from jail and he decided to keep away from criminal activities. After his exit, budding rowdy Palani started to rise. Palani and Manja had locked horns,” the source narrated.

Muruga, who moved to Weavers Colony just 2-3 months ago wanted to strike a compromise with Manja, but the latter was reluctant.

Residents shocked by the incident

Residents of Weavers Colony were shocked by the violence. Most of the commercial establishments pulled down shutters, as the assailants, wielding deadly weapons, chased and killed the two men.

“It was around 10.15pm. Suddenly, two men started running while other 8-9 men were chasing with lethal weapons. We pulled down the shutter and later came to know that two men were killed right in front of our shop,” said an employee of KCP Bakery near 6th Cross. Arumugam, a resident said, “We had just slept when we heard screams.

We rushed out to see what had happened and two bodies were lying in a pool of blood. Within 10-15 minutes police came.” Ilangovan, a resident and a relative of prime accused BTS Manja, said Manja’s father was working with BTS and thus Manja was called as ‘BTS’ Manja. “There have been instances of fights over trivial issues. Now, there are murders. Our family has maintained distance from him from many years,” he added.