Where innovation meets taste

Published: 23rd November 2018 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whoever said vegetarian food is ‘boring’ will be forced to re-think that statement at Housefull. With flavoursome dishes and unusual presentations, the restaurant at Kumara Park West is not just about variety, but also about innovation. Global cuisine here gets a ‘desi touch’. Case in point, the Jalebi Churos, Rabdi Foam. The jalebi has been converted into a Spanish and Portugese snack. Creativity doesn’t end there, as the churos come with a rabdi air foam. The creamy rabdi balances the sweetness of jalebi.

Creativity is at its best with HF Jhakaas Sundae, which comes with sponge crumble, vanilla ice cream, chocolate ganache, caramel popcorn and is fumed with liquid nitrogen. After the fumes settle, the ingredients are mixed at your table for a live food encounter. The highlight of this dessert is the caramel popcorn which adds a crunch to the dish. One word that comes to mind upon savouring this dessert: ‘Jhakaas’. 

Presentation and creativity isn’t just limited to desserts. Chef Shaikh Istekhar Mohammed has played well with the ingredients and proved that cooking is indeed an art.

The Stuffed Fried Idly, Gunpowder, Sambar Cappuccino is as interesting as it sounds. Coated with gunpowder, you can dip these mini idlis in the sambar served in cappuccino shot glasses. The gun powder adds a lingering spice to it. The Rainbow Cheese Croquette is ‘cheesy’ and is served in a train toy, with mayo. The Pindi Chana, Kulcha Pockets uses the concept of Mediterranean cuisine and gives it a desi taste with Punjabi pindi chole. The Kabuli chana cooked in Indian spices is stuffed in kulcha pockets, which reminds you of the streets of Delhi and Punjab.

Spinach has also been given an innovative touch with the Palak Pulav and Corn Chana Palak Roll. The spinach spring roll is served with a side of butter and jaggery cream. It is an amalgamation of flavours – the bitterness of spinach, sweetness of jaggery and crunchiness of the coating. The Palak Pulav takes you by surprise reminding you of creamy risotto and is comfort food in such a cool weather. The chef usually makes it spicy and hence, if you prefer it less spicy, you could inform the chef who will customise it to your taste. The mild nutty flavour of corn and tangy flavour of tomatoes in the Corn Soup and Tomato Soup respectively, could also be comforting.

The chaats are also yummy. The Double Raj Kachori is a must try for all Delhi chaat and curd lovers. Unlike all the other places, the stuffing here isn’t of potato but that of red pumpkin. So, one doesn’t have to feel the guilt of consuming excess calories. The Dahi Bhalla Papdi Chaat, as the name suggests, is a combination of dahi bhalla and papdi. The soggy dahi bhalla and crunch of papdi go well. Vegetarian food isn’t complete without the mention of paneer. The Basil Paneer Tikka, Aglio-E-Olio Drizzle have paneer slices marinated with basil and hung curd. Cooked in tandoor, it is drizzled with olive oil and chilli flakes on the top that add a spicy crunch to it. The Classic Paneer Tikka here comes with round slices of paneer cooked in tandoor.  Cost for two: `1,300 

