30 members, 6 teams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kumaraswamy Layout police arrested four people of the notorious OG Kuppam gang last week. The police said that this gang has almost 30 people who have divided themselves into teams of six and have dispersed themselves into six zones.

The four people who were arrested last week have revealed to the police that six of them, in each sub-gang, were staying near railway stations and bus stations, waiting for their ‘victims’.

The police have now formed teams to hunt for these gangs. The police is also planning to lay traps to trace these gangs in all areas in the city. Police say they have gathered CCTV images of some of the suspects and are investigating further.