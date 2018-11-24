Home Cities Bengaluru

30 members, 6 teams

 The Kumaraswamy Layout police arrested four people of the notorious OG Kuppam gang last week.

Published: 24th November 2018 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kumaraswamy Layout police arrested four people of the notorious OG Kuppam gang last week. The police said that this gang has almost 30 people who have divided themselves into teams of six and have dispersed themselves into six zones. 

The four people who were arrested last week have revealed to the police that six of them, in each sub-gang, were staying near railway stations and bus stations, waiting for their ‘victims’.

The police have now formed teams to hunt for these gangs. The police is also planning to lay traps to trace these gangs in all areas in the city. Police say they have gathered CCTV images of some of the suspects and are investigating further.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp