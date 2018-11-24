5 arrested for abducting cabbie, demanding ransom

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bommanahalli police have arrested a gang of five men for kidnapping a cab driver and extorting him. The incident was reported on November 16. The victim, a cab driver, Hari Babu was abducted by the gang and was locked in a room in Electronics City.

The gang then called his elder brother and forced him to transfer `50,000 to their bank account. Three days later he was released, after they had withdrawn the amount. The arrested have been identified as Krishna Nayak(24), Yeshavanth Kumar(23), Ramesh(20), Shashikumar(22), and Arun Kumar(21). They all are residents of Madiwala.

A senior police officer said that the gang were habitual offenders and they had been robbing lone walkers and cab drivers.