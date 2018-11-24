Bengaluru Comic Con organisers face flak after kids get objectionable graphic novel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Baiyappanahalli police on Thursday filed a case against the organisers of Comic Con 2018 over giving an age-inappropriate graphic novel to several children who were visiting the event, which took place on November 17 and 18, at KTPO Trade and Convention Centre in Whitefield.

So far, only a single complaint has been filed and no other parents have approached the police.

The single case was filed by corporate lawyer, Debjani Aich, the mother of an eight-year-old girl, who was one of the hundreds to receive a goodie bag with a copy of Saga, a popular space-fantasy graphic novel, meant for adults.

The case has been transferred to Mahadevapura police station as the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Whitefield Division, a police officer familiar with the case said.

Saga is a graphic novel series written by Brian K Vaughan and illustrated by Fiona Staples. It draws influences from Star Wars, however, it is only meant for 17-year-olds and adults.

The copies, contained illustrations of characters in the nude and in various sex positions, there was also a gory illustration of a male character biting off the umbilical cord of a newborn.

On Thursday, after Debjani Aich posted on Facebook her shocking experience of noticing her daughter’s goodie bag containing such a book, the communications team of Comic Con India apologised, citing it to be an “inadvertent mix up that has occurred.”

However, on Friday, they refrained from responding if they were going to appeal to the parents of those children, to return the books in question.