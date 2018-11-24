Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man falls prey to online fraud on OLX, loses Rs 1.1 lakh

Published: 24th November 2018 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 01:05 PM

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Another person has fallen prey to cyber fraudsters on OLX. S Ravikumar, of Bhuvaneswari Nagar, and his friend, fell prey to these fraudsters and lost and lost Rs 1.1 lakh. The police said that the fraudsters had posted an ad on the e-commerce portal to sell a car for Rs 3.5 lakh. Ravikumar, who was interested in buying the vehicle, called the number. His call was answered by a man who gave him another number. When Ravikumar called that number, a lady named Priya answered the call, and said that she would meet Ravikumar after he transfers the amount into her bank account.

Ravikumar allegedly refused to transfer any money before seeing the car. She then sent pictures of her identity proof and a picture of the car with a licence number. Ravikumar was convinced and transferred Rs 35,000 initially from his account. 

Then, Priya asked Ravikumar to collect the car from the parking lot of the International Airport in Devanahalli’s the next day, say the police.

When Ravikumar, along with his friend, went the next day and called her, she said that the owner had to repay a loan and will let him take the car only only if he pays another Rs 75,000. Ravikumar did not think twice and transferred another Rs 40,000. He then asked his friend to transfer 35,000 to the same account. 
According to the police, once the transfer was done Priya’s mobile phone was switched off and they could not find the car. Later, he realised that he was cheated. Police have registered a case of cheating.

TAGS
OLX Online fraud

Comments(7)

  • Lazy Shetty
    It would be better if you share the vehical number which was used here.. Might help in being cautious.. Besides.. It's a bad habit to teansfer money without a proper business deal.. ???? ????
    4 days ago reply

  • Lazy Shetty
    It would be best if you share the vehical number which was used here.. Might help in being cautious.. Besides.. It's a bad habit to teansfer money without a proper business deal.. ???? ????
    4 days ago reply

  • adim@malaikaconsultant.com
  • idiot
    idiot. Thats only i can say!!!
    5 days ago reply

  • Masked Man
    A fool and his money are soon parted.
    5 days ago reply

  • Roy
    Even I have went through the same some time ago but it was a mobile phone and when I went to the police station and get in touch with few people around me
    6 days ago reply

  • wasim
    Same ad was circulated in olx "car(i20) is in Pune airport vvip parking for 3 months nd need to pay charges of 90k as owner is NRI nd same girl name Priya. I informed her I vl pay full amt but let me see the car nd documents but she denied nd then I cancelled the deal..
    6 days ago reply
