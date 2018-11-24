Businessman duped of Rs 1.75 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A resident of Mysore Road has fallen prey to a con by two persons who offered him a loan of Rs 10 lakh. The victim, B M Venugopal, a water supply unit owner, has lodged a complaint with the Byatarayanapura police.

Police said, Venugopal got a call from some woman claiming to be from Bajaj Finance, who convinced him to take a loan and said he would get a call from their head office. He received a call from one Aditya Sharma claiming to be the manager of Standard Infoline Pvt Ltd who asked him to send a copy of his three years’ I-T return, a cancelled cheque, bank statement, account number and IFSC Code.

“Later, the phone was switched off and I never got any calls for several months. In April, I got a message that Rs 1.75 lakh had been transferred from my account to two accounts — those of Aditya Sharma and Renuka Sharma.