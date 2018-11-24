Home Cities Bengaluru

By 2035, travel from Bengaluru to Mysuru in 40 minutes by train

An underground corridor has been proposed from Baiyappanahalli to KSR railway station, which will later run as an elevated line to Mysuru.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The dedicated hi-speed railway line, which plans to connect Bengaluru to Mysuru in 40 minutes and Bengaluru to Chennai in 100 minutes, has proposed connectivity directly from Katpadi to Baiyappanahalli railway station. An underground corridor has been proposed from Baiyappanahalli to KSR railway station, which will later run as an elevated line to Mysuru.

The tracks, to be designed so that trains can comfortably run at 320 kmph, will cost Rs 1 lakh crore. 
Speaking to Express from New Delhi about the report submitted to the Railway Board on Thursday by the German government, a highly placed official in the Railway Ministry said the new 435-km line will commence from Chennai Central. “It will head to Koyambedu where a new underground station will be built. An underground line from here will take it to Katpadi. From that point on, it would run as an elevated line to Baiyappanahalli and then go underground till Bengaluru City (KSR railway station). It will continue as an elevated line to Mysuru,” the official said.  The report proposed its deadline as 2035. “However, if required, we can expedite the project so that it can be completed by 2030,” he said. 

The air traffic and road traffic from Bengaluru will shift to the rail network when implemented and it would be a huge relief from the city’s notorious traffic congestion, said urban transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar.  

A high speed train on the existing network between Bengaluru and Chennai was proposed earlier but a Chinese team which studied it ruled it out in 2015 due to the presence of 135 tight curves between Bengaluru and Mysuru. 

Could spell doom for flights: Experts 
Experts have said the new railway line could spell doom to flights between Bengaluru and Chennai as the time taken between the two cities by the proposed railway line would be much less than by air. A top railway official said the commute to the airport from the city and the time before boarding the flight would vanish if one could just reach the KSR railway station.  Another railway official said Bengaluru-Chennai air route is the most congested one at present. 

