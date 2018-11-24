Country’s first digital library to be launched at VTU

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has become the first in the country to launch a virtual/digital library. It was launched during the “Tech VCs Conclave-2018,” a two-day conference inaugurated in Bengaluru on Friday.

From now on, students need not go sit in libraries. Instead, they can just access the reference books or journals they want at the click of a button. The university will provide them login IDs and passwords through which students can access the digital library, which is free of cost.

AICTE chairman Dr D Anil Sahasrabude said, “VTU is the first university in country to introduce such a facility for the benefit of students and faculty. Hope other universities across the nation will follow this.”

VTU Vice Chancellor Dr Karisidappa said, “We will give a password for students so that they can log-in from VTU website and can access all their textbooks materials whenever and wherever they want to.”

He even said that it is possible to access these books from mobile phones. “We will soon make an option for students to avail this facility on the phone as well. They can make notes, prepare for exams and also lab exams through these digital books,” he explained.

Innovation will be a major parameters for ranking of technical Institutions in the country by AICTE from here on, AICTE chairman announced this during the conclave. He said, “A new ranking system called ‘Atal Ranking System’ has been started for which registration is open. The officials said they are working in this respect to enhance the quality of education.”

Open book exams not mandatory

The ‘open book’ examination proposed by AICTE for engineering courses will not be implemented at VTU Belagavi, at least for the next four years. Vice Chancellor of VTU, Dr Karisiddappa, said, “It is not mandatory to introduce ‘open book’ exams.”