Home Cities Bengaluru

Country’s first digital library to be launched at VTU

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has become the first in the country to launch a virtual/digital library.

Published: 24th November 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has become the first in the country to launch a virtual/digital library. It was launched during the “Tech VCs Conclave-2018,” a two-day conference inaugurated in Bengaluru on Friday.

From now on, students need not go sit in libraries. Instead, they can just access the reference books or journals they want at the click of a button.  The university will provide them login IDs and passwords through which students can access the digital library, which is free of cost.

AICTE chairman Dr D Anil Sahasrabude said, “VTU is the first university in country to introduce such a facility for the benefit of students and faculty. Hope other universities across the nation will follow this.”
VTU Vice Chancellor Dr Karisidappa said, “We will give a password for students so that they can log-in from VTU website and can access all their textbooks materials whenever and wherever they want to.” 
He even said that it is possible to access these books from mobile phones. “We will soon make an option for students to avail this facility on the phone as well. They can make notes, prepare for exams and also lab exams through these digital books,” he explained.

Innovation will be a major parameters for ranking of technical Institutions in the country by AICTE from here on, AICTE chairman announced this during the conclave. He said, “A new ranking system called ‘Atal Ranking System’ has been started for which registration is open. The officials said they are working in this respect to enhance the quality of education.”

Open book exams not mandatory 
The ‘open book’ examination proposed by AICTE for engineering courses will not be implemented at VTU Belagavi, at least for the next four years. Vice Chancellor of VTU, Dr Karisiddappa, said, “It is not mandatory to introduce ‘open book’ exams.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • lakshminaryana kotcherlakota
    Make me a member. Digitization allows browsing and seeking important books. Congrats to The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU)
    6 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp