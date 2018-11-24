HC: Don’t interfere in lawful business of bars employing women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Friday directed the city police not to interfere with the lawful businesses of bars and restaurants employing women. This has come as a relief to more than two dozen bar and restaurant owners, who had moved the court accusing the city police of closing down their businesses forcefully for employing women.

Observing that both the owners and the police have to work in a manner to protect the glory of Bengaluru, the court asked the owners to ensure the safety and security of women employees at the workplace and while they commute to and from the workplace, especially late at night, and not to conduct live performances or play music without a valid licence.

Justice B Veerappa issued these directions while disposing of the petition.

Proprietors and partners of 27 bars and restaurants in the city and the Working Women Welfare Association had filed a petition seeking directions to the state and Commissioner of Police to not interfere with their lawful businesses employing women.

They accused the government and police of closing down their business forcefully from September 28, citing law and order problems as their bars and restaurants employed women.

Observing that the court would not interfere with the proceedings initiated by the police for unlawful activities, the court clarified that the police cannot issue directions orally to bars and restaurants if there were any lapses. This was after the counsel for the bars and restaurants pointed out that their establishments were forced to close down through oral directions.

Denying allegations of oral directions issued by the police, Additional Advocate General A S Ponnanna said the police were bound to question the establishments, against whom FIRs have been registered, and conduct inspections to find out violations.