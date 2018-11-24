Home Cities Bengaluru

Street vendors hail CM’s loan scheme

The banks, in their mobile vans, will provide loans at doorstep of street vendors and also collect the amount from there. 

Published: 24th November 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 12:37 PM

Street vendors near Shankar Mutt in Basavanagudi on Friday | Pushkar V

By Ashwini M Sripad  
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Badavara Bandhu — the interest-free loan scheme for street vendors — launched on Thursday by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, has brought smiles to street vendors’ faces although some are sceptical about the benefits reaching the right beneficiaries.  

There are over 4.5 lakh street vendors in the state, of which 80,000 are in Bengaluru. Under the scheme, nine banks and cooperative societies will give loans ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 without any interest. 
One need not have to show BPL (Below Poverty Line) card too, all they require is an Aadhaar card and the street vendor card issued by the local corporation ward office. The banks, in their mobile vans, will provide loans at doorstep of street vendors and also collect the amount from there. 

The New Indian Express spoke to some street vendors in Bengaluru who had struggled to get loans from private financiers. “I had taken a loan of Rs 12,000 from a private lender. I was supposed to pay Rs 150 each day for 100 days. As my pregnant daughter was not well, I stayed with her for a week. When I returned, the lender asked for the interest for six days. 

Since I was away for a week, I asked him to give me some time. However, they took away my pushcart along with the vegetables I had purchased. Later, I had to get a higher interest loan and pay the first lender after which I got my pushcart and vegetables back. It took me three days to do this, by that time, vegetables were rotting,’’ 44-year-old Saroji, one of the street vendors at Gandhi Bazaar, said. 

Manju, a flower vendor, has been in the business for the last 20 years. “If we ask for Rs 10,000 loan, the lender gives us Rs 9,000 and we pay Rs 100 for 100 days, which means we end up paying Rs 1,000 more. The new scheme launched by the government will help us,’’ he said. 

Some  APPREHENSIONS Vijayanagar street vendors association president S Babu said, “Like many government schemes, it should actually benefit the beneficiaries. Most of the street vendors are not educated. All they want is a little money for that day to buy items that they sell. They do not think of tomorrow. The local private financier pays in the morning and asks them to return it by evening with interest. These vendors sit in the sun and rain from morning till evening, but ultimately the one who gains is the financier,’’ he said. “These money lenders give money for 12-15 percent interest per day, which is a huge amount. The government has come up with the new scheme, but it has to educate these vendors. Otherwise, there are chances that middlemen would thrive.’’

