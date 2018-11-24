Home Cities Bengaluru

Strict ban on use of mobile phones during college hours

The ban on using mobile phones during college hours is already there in the PUE guidelines.

Published: 24th November 2018 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An order issued by the State Department of Pre-University Education, imposing a complete ban on using laptops and mobile phones by students during college hours, has been revised within a day.

The department’s order dated November 22, 2018, was circulated among various social media platforms early on Friday morning, creating confusion among several stakeholders, including students and faculty members. 

The students and faculties said the ban cannot be accepted, as a laptop is essential for students of computer science, business management and other core subjects in PUC. “We do not have anything to say for the ban on mobile phones, but banning laptops was a foolish thing to do,” said some students. After realising their mistake, the department withdrew the order, issued on Thursday, and issued a revised order around 1 pm on Friday in which laptops were exempted, but mobile phones were still banned. 

C Shikha, Director PUE department, said, “There was no proposal to ban laptops and it was only for mobiles. Laptops were included by mistake and the same has been withdrawn.”

The ban on using mobile phones during college hours is already there in the PUE guidelines. However, considering that this was not being followed seriously, the department issued an order putting a complete ban on using mobile phones. “This order has been issued now, following communication from the Chief Minister’s Office,” said PUE department officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp