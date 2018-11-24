Strict ban on use of mobile phones during college hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An order issued by the State Department of Pre-University Education, imposing a complete ban on using laptops and mobile phones by students during college hours, has been revised within a day.

The department’s order dated November 22, 2018, was circulated among various social media platforms early on Friday morning, creating confusion among several stakeholders, including students and faculty members.

The students and faculties said the ban cannot be accepted, as a laptop is essential for students of computer science, business management and other core subjects in PUC. “We do not have anything to say for the ban on mobile phones, but banning laptops was a foolish thing to do,” said some students. After realising their mistake, the department withdrew the order, issued on Thursday, and issued a revised order around 1 pm on Friday in which laptops were exempted, but mobile phones were still banned.

C Shikha, Director PUE department, said, “There was no proposal to ban laptops and it was only for mobiles. Laptops were included by mistake and the same has been withdrawn.”

The ban on using mobile phones during college hours is already there in the PUE guidelines. However, considering that this was not being followed seriously, the department issued an order putting a complete ban on using mobile phones. “This order has been issued now, following communication from the Chief Minister’s Office,” said PUE department officials.