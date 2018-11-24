Home Cities Bengaluru

Champion In Me: This project uses sports to eradicate stigma around HIV/AIDS

The initiative, which has been recognised by UNAIDS, has been in efforts to eradicate stigma and discrimination faced by children living with HIV.

BENGALURU: ‘Champion In Me’, a sports module conceptualised under the ‘Red Ribbon Revolution’ social initiative by Bangalore Schools Sports Foundation exclusively for children and youth living with HIV/AIDS, announced the Champion In Me - Vision-2020 goals in Bengaluru on Friday.  

The initiative, which has been recognised by UNAIDS, has been in efforts to eradicate stigma and discrimination faced by children living with HIV. The event was inaugurated by Deputy CM Dr. G Parameshwara and Margaret Alva, Former Governor of Uttarakhand, Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Dr. Bilali Camara, Director, UNAIDS India, Dr. JVR Prasada Rao, Special Envoy to the UN Secretary General for AIDS and Elvis Joseph, Director, Bangalore Schools Sports Foundation addressed the media about the the impact of realising the efforts of organisations that help children and youth living with HIV/AIDS.

Dr. JVR Prasada Rao said, “The mission is to normalise the lives of children with HIV/AIDS and that the children are not stereotyped as ‘sick’.”

