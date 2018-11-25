Home Cities Bengaluru

Ambareesh death: Emotionally charged fans crowd hospital

Late in the night, the body was shifted to JP Nagar residence.

Published: 25th November 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Grief-striken fans mourn the death of Ambareesh outside Vikram Hospital on Saturday night | PANDARINATH B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The hospital where actor Ambareesh was admitted with complaints of breathlessness witnessed emotional scenes late on Saturday evening as thousands of fans, filled with disbelief that their favourite ‘rebel star’ was no more, rushed there to mourn him death. The crowd kept increasing late into the night.

Even as he was rushed to hospital, fans had already started gathering near the hospital. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, actors Puneeth Rajkumar and many others from the Kannada film industry gathered at the hospital to pay their respects. 

READ | Rebel star Ambareesh dies of cardiac arrest in Bengaluru

In the meantime, the crowds had swelled to thousands and police were deployed in large numbers to control the crowd. Ambareesh’s fans started chanting that they wanted to take their ‘Mandyada Gandu’ back to his hometown. A group of fans, who came in a vehicle, started protesting that they would not return without his body. 

Disconsolate fans took over the footpaths and broke barricades trying to enter the hospital. Some even tried to end their lives right outside the hospital. Some fans pelted stones at the hospital and police had to  resort to mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Late in the night, the body was shifted to JP Nagar residence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambareesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp